The size of the grazing platform is set to come under scrutiny at the interim review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme.

According to the minutes of the last Nitrates Expert Group meeting, the Government will request a response from the public on the definition of a grazing platform and a holding, with a view to reducing nutrient loss.

As things stand, stocking rates are determined by overall farm stocking rate, whereas on many farms, the stocking rate on the grazing platform is higher than the overall stocking rate. Defining what area is included in the grazing platform was included in a draft of the last Nitrates Action Programme, but was subsequently dropped.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that some officials believe that the grazing platform should be confined to land within a certain radius of the main holding, and that a maximum stocking rate should be applied to this area.

It was also agreed at the meeting that a 10% reduction, at a minimum, in chemical nitrogen rates will be recommended next year, and a further 10% reduction will be recommended in 2026 for farms stocked above 170kg N/ha.