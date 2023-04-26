Summer show season is about to kick off. \ Donal O'Leary

There is a great buzz in the farming community ahead of this year’s summer show season circuit, Irish Shows Association (ISA) secretary Jim Harrison has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said he could spend his day fielding calls and answering emails in relation to enquiries about shows.

“Everyone wants to get involved, from trade stands to exhibitors,” he said.

Harrison said there’s a “fair aul trade” for fancy cattle too, with roan-type animals in demand, and “serious money” being paid for show cattle.

The ISA is seeing a lot of new exhibitors this year, he said, along with people wanting to get involved in showing stock, some for the first time, and questioning if there is training available for handling animals.

“I’ve never heard the like of it,” he said.

One of the first shows of the season, Newmarket-on-Fergus show in Clare, takes place this Sunday.