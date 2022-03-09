Farmers and contractors are facing a severe hike in costs due to surging diesel prices.

Farmers and contractors were struggling to secure green diesel deliveries this week as surging prices and tight supplies combined to drive demand.

The cost of green diesel is increasing daily, with prices moving from 128c/l to over 140c/l (VAT inclusive) this week alone.

Local oil companies claim they are only getting limited deliveries and sales to farmers and contractors have been rationed as a consequence.

In some areas, deliveries to farmers are restricted to 1,000 litres, with contractors getting up to 2,000 litres.

Duties on green diesel will fall by 2c/l

There have been some suggestions that the prioritising of white diesel supplies by oil companies has negatively impacted the volume of green diesel that is available to the market.

A Government move to reduce prices by cutting excise duty on fuel will reduce the tax take on petrol and road diesel by 15c/l to 20c/l.

Duties on green diesel will fall by 2c/l.

However, these reductions have been eaten up by galloping increases in the forecourts, which have seen the cost of petrol and road diesel top €2/l in many areas.

Brent crude was trading at $128 to $130/barrel as we went to press, back from the recent high of $139/barrel

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) described the 2c/l reduction in excise duties on green diesel as “grossly insulting” given that prices have increased 75% over the last three months.

Meanwhile, international oil and gas markets remain extremely volatile in the wake of the US and UK ban on Russian oil imports.

Brent crude was trading at $128 to $130/barrel as we went to press, back from the recent high of $139/barrel.

However, it is still close to the all-time high of $147/barrel which was reached in 2008.

Wholesale gas prices

European wholesale gas prices have eased this week, but they remain unsettled.

Prices were at €174 per megawatt hour on Wednesday, having surged to €345 per megawatt-hour earlier in the week.

A year ago, forward gas contracts traded at around €16 to €18 per megawatt-hour.

This latest hike in gas prices represents a continuing challenge to the embattled fertiliser industry and to farmers.