Green diesel prices were falling and had eased up to the beginning of last week, but have since climbed again by as much as 15-18c/l.

Prices were back from the highs of 1.65-1.70c/l (VAT inclusive) to an average of 1.30c/l-1.35c/l (VAT inclusive) this week as we went to press.

Two weeks ago when prices skyrocketed, a number of suppliers were reportedly rationing supply to farmers and contractors.

This was as a result of a spike in demand amid fears and uncertainty following the sanctions placed on Russia.

Speaking to a number of well-known suppliers this week, they explained that this is no longer the case and that supply has almost “normalised”.

International oil markets remain extremely volatile in the wake of sanctions on Russian oil imports. Brent crude was trading at $119 to $120/barrel as we went to press, up from $98 to $100/barrel on 16 March. However, it is still back on the highs of $139/barrel earlier this month when sanctions were first imposed.