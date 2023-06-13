The motorway will go through around 100 farms. \ Philip Doyle

The Foynes to Limerick road, including a bypass of Adare, is to move forward to the next stage of delivery after three separate judicial review proceedings were withdrawn from the High Court.

The project received approval in August 2022 from An Bord Pleanála, but was challenged before the High Court.

Around 100 farms and nine homes will be affected by the proposed road.

Limerick City and County Council said it will be contacting all affected landholders and householders over the next few weeks.

'Vital strategic development'

Limerick County Council said the proposed road is vital for the strategic development and expansion of Shannon Foynes Port, for west Limerick and the midwest region in general and will be implemented as expeditiously as possible.

The road is comprised of the construction of approximately 15.6km of dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale (with approximately 1.9km of single carriageway road between Ballyclogh and Askeaton), along with the construction of approximately 17.5km of motorway to connect Rathkeale to the existing motorway network at Attyflin (N21/N20/M20 junction).

This project will include a bypass of Adare, which will run to the north of the village, and it will remove in the region of 70% to 80% of the traffic currently passing through the village. This amounts to around 17,000 vehicles per day.