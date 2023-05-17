The solar farm is expected to take six months to construct and will operate for 30 years.

Roscommon County Council has granted Aurivo Dairy Ingredients permission to develop a 14ac solar farm next to the co-op’s main processing plant in Ballaghaderreen.

The development involves the installation of 9,600 ground mounted solar panels on a site adjoining the dairy processing plant.

The solar farm will supply renewable electricity directly to the dairy processing plant and will involve the development of a new transformer and switch gear building, new internal access road and security fencing around the boundary.

