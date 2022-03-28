Glanbia Co-op will now pay €307m to acquire the remaining 40% shareholding in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc.

Glanbia Co-op has received the green light for the acquisition of Glanbia Ireland.

Following analysis by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), it has "cleared the proposed transaction" concerning the acquisition by Glanbia Co-op of joint to sole control of Glanbia Ireland.

It was notified to the CCPC under the Competition Act 2002 on 14 February 2022.

In a statement, the CCPC said that the proposed transaction "will not substantially lessen competition" in any market for goods or services in the State.

Determination

The CCPC will publish the reasons for its determination on its website no later than 60 working days after the date of the determination and after allowing the parties the opportunity to request that confidential information be removed from the published version.

In December, shareholders in Glanbia Co-op voted to become the outright and sole owner of Glanbia Ireland.

Glanbia is Ireland’s largest dairy processor and is also the largest grain buyer in the country and the co-op will pay €307m to acquire the remaining 40% shareholding in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc.