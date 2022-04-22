Agreement has been reached with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on a veterinary health certificate for the export of Irish sheepmeat to the US, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The Minister will this week lead an agri-food trade mission to the US, in co-operation with Bord Bia and Minister of State Martin Heydon, who will lead engagements in Texas and Mexico.

This agreement will allow Irish sheepmeat plants to formally apply for approval to export to the US and builds on the publication last December of a USDA rule which removed restrictions on exports of most sheep and goat products from the EU.

“This agreement provides full access for Irish sheepmeat to the US market,” Minister McConalogue said.

“It marks another welcome move in the diversification of overseas markets for Irish sheepmeat in line with the Food Vision 2030 goal of accessing and developing new market opportunities in priority markets."

“It is the result of diligent work by my officials and the Embassy of Ireland in Washington DC, following the lifting last December of the US ban on EU sheepmeat exports.

"The speedy agreement on certification conditions comes after many years of preparatory work; in particular, UDSA recognition in 2019 of the equivalence of Ireland’s sheepmeat inspection system with US domestic standards.

“It is, therefore, very much a testament to the high standards and reputation of Irish sheep farming. Our sheep farmers are world class, producing a safe, sustainable and healthy product that is in demand in markets across the globe,” he said.

He added that it is now up to the industry to apply for and complete the plant approval process over the coming months and that he will use this week’s trade mission to raise the profile of Irish grass-fed lamb in the US and promote awareness of it as a premium natural product.

Growing consumption

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said there has never been a better time for Irish companies to export lamb to the US, with Bord Bia research showing that lamb consumption is growing among consumers, particularly in the younger age categories in North America.

“In June, Bord Bia launches a three-year EU co-funded beef and lamb promotion in the US called ‘Working with Nature’.

“This campaign sees Bord Bia investing €1m in marketing and promotional seminars, events and promotional activities from 2022 to 2025.”

Positive image

McCarthy said the announcement will allow Bord Bia and the Irish sheepmeat industry to build on the already positive image of Ireland within the US and allow for an expansion of the product range under consideration by US importers, wholesalers and, ultimately, consumers.

According to Bord Bia’s market insights, import volumes of sheepmeat to the US have increased from 103,527t in 2015 to 166,165t in 2021.

Of last year’s imports, approximately 68% was frozen and 32% was chilled. Australia and New Zealand account for the majority of imports to the US, representing 98% of all imports in volume terms.

Trade mission

Speaking ahead of the trade mission, Minister McConalogue said the United States is a key market for Irish agri-food exports, with exports valued at €1.3bn last year.

“Meeting with Secretary for Agriculture [Tom] Vilsack and other key players from government and Congress is vital in maintaining our already excellent relations with the US.

"I am also eager to take part in our joint event with the World Bank on Sustainable Food Systems, particularly in the context of the Ukraine crisis.”

The USA was Ireland’s second-largest destination for agri-food exports in 2021, with exports totalling approximately €1.3bn

Minister of State for new market development Martin Heydon said: “It is important to touch base with our growing markets in the southwest of the US, especially Texas, and Mexico to underline the strong credentials of our agri-food exports. This will be the key focus of my visit.

“Mexico is also a potentially important export market for Irish pigmeat and I look forward to engaging with key stakeholders from Mexican government, retail and hospitality sectors to help maximise this opportunity for the Irish pig sector,” he said.

Market value

The USA was Ireland’s second-largest destination for agri-food exports in 2021, with exports totalling approximately €1.3bn. This represents a 20.2% increase in value on 2020 figures and a 22.5% increase in volume.

Irish agri-food exports to the USA were valued at €521.6m in 2012 and have increased by 147.4% to €1.3bn in 2021.

Last year, beverages were Ireland’s top agri-food export to the US, accounting for 51% (€657.4m) of the total exports to the country.

Irish whiskey, to the value of €420.5m, accounts for 64% of this, while dairy produce came in second place, valued at €431.2m.

Mexico was Ireland’s 18th largest destination for agri-food exports in 2021, with exports totalling approximately €103.1m, a 34.2% increase in value on 2020 figures and a 28.5% increase in volume.

Irish agri-food exports to Mexico were valued at €47.5m in 2012 and have increased by 117.2% to €103.1m in 2021.

In 2021, dairy produce was Ireland’s top category of agri-food export to Mexico, accounting for 84% of the total exports to the country.

