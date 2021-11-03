Kerry Group sold their meats and meals business to JBS earlier this year.

Australian authorities have cleared JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, to take over Huon, Australia’s second largest salmon processor in a Aus$425m (€311m) deal.

The company is based in Tasmania and this represents the first move by JBS into fish.

The deal had met with local opposition, but its conclusion is the latest acquisition by the company this year.

Earlier this year, it bought Vivera, a Dutch-based plant-based business in a €341m deal and has also moved to purchase the remaining shares in Pilgrim’s Pride, in which it has the majority shareholding.

Pilgrim’s Pride own the Northern Ireland-based Moy Park poultry business. In June this year, JBS also acquired Kerry’s meats and meals business in an €819m deal, which was approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in September.

JBS is also in the process of acquiring an Australian pigmeat processing business, Rivalea, but this is currently under investigation by Australia’s competition authorities.