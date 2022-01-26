It’s all systems go for hundreds of local agricultural shows in 2022 as show committees around the country kick into action after the Government announcement on lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Livestock exhibitors have endured two years of no summer shows and there is huge appetite on the ground to get back showing in 2022.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Shows Association general secretary Jim Harrison said: “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since Friday night. Local committees are buzzing again and raring to go. We haven’t got official confirmation that we can go ahead but with all our events being outdoor local events we see no reason why we can’t get back to normal so it’s all systems go.

“There’s a hunger there from knitting enthusiasts, to brown bread bakers to commercial cattle people to get back out there and do what they do best. A local show showcases everything that is good about rural Ireland and demonstrating that is good for everybody. In many cases it allows the town connect with the country. We would be expecting that our first shows will take place in May 2022, just a few months away.”

Ireland’s most famous and largest livestock show, Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock show, is gearing up for a big return in 2022.

Tullamore Show chair Joseph Molloy said: “Plans are fully under way to ensure that the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show goes ahead as near to normal as possible on Sunday 14 August 2022 at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Co Offaly.

“It has been a tough two years for us, and the uncertainty has certainly brought its challenges.

“We are very grateful to our main sponsor FBD who have supported us throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to working with them for this coming show and many more.

“We would like to acknowledge the support from all our stakeholders and our hard-working committee and we also look forward to working with them this year.

Michael Dolan, chair of the Tullamore Show livestock committee, said: “There is a huge appetite for people to get back into the showing ring, doing what they love best. During the pandemic a lot of young people have actually developed an interest in showing livestock and we are currently looking at adjusting some of the classes to allow for young people to show animals which they purchased during the pandemic.