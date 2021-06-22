A new bill has been introduced which aims to make it easier to install rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV arrays.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has introduced the bill to the Seanad this week, aiming to allow agricultural and industrial buildings to install larger solar arrays without the need for planning permission.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Senator O’Reilly explained that with the impending introduction of the microgeneration scheme, restrictive and outdated planning requirements for solar PV must be changed.

“We have the potential for lots of solar power in Ireland, but there are very few solar panels generating electricity,” Senator O’Reilly said.

“The reason for that has nothing really to do with our weather or perceived lack of sun, and everything to do with policy and red tape,” she continued.

Planning permission

Under the bill, business and agricultural, industrial and residential buildings would be able to install larger arrays without planning permission and would no longer be confined to just 50% of roof the area.

The senator also wants solar PV arrays to be able to be installed on the ground up to 4m in height.

Following the bill’s introduction, Senator O’Reilly will then bring the bill to the Seanad for debate on Monday 28 June.