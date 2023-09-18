Current Green Party MEPs Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan will be seeking reelection. \ Myles Shelly

The Green Party has selected Ciarán Cuffe MEP, Grace O’Sullivan MEP and Senator Pauline O’Reilly to run in the European elections next June.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Dublin on Sunday following internal elections which saw party members voting for their preferred candidates.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth will serve as the party’s director of European elections.

Candidates

Ciarán Cuffe is the current Green Party MEP for Dublin and an active member of the European Parliament's transport and tourism and energy committees.

A first-time MEP, Cuffe was the lead negotiator of the new EU climate law - the energy performance of buildings directive.

The Dubliner faced farmer criticism in 2021 after he wrote to a number of Ireland’s national banks, suggesting they refrain from lending to large dairy farmers.

Current Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan is a former environmental education specialist, ecologist and Greenpeace activist.

As an MEP, she has been vocal during negotiations around the EU nature restoration law and animal transport regulations.

On her candidacy, MEP O’Sullivan said: “I feel that there is still so much work left to do and I’m ready to continue being a green voice for Ireland in Europe.”

Senator

Senator Pauline O’Reilly has been the chair of Green Party since 2022 and is a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action. She will run in the Midlands Northwest European constituency.

As a senator, she has been vocal on a number of issues of relevance to agriculture including animal welfare and dairy expansion.

