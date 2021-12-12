The Green Party has distanced itself from MEP Ciaran Cuffe's action in writing to Irish banks in relation to lending to farmers.

Speaking to the Irish Famers Journal on Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the Green Party said: “Ciarán Cuffe wrote to the banks on this matter in his capacity as an MEP. The party was not aware of the letters".

There have been calls from the IFA and others for Cuffe to consider his position since the Irish Farmers Journal revealed the existence of the letter.

Now, the Individual Farmers of Ireland have said their blockade of Musgraves central distribution centre in Kilcock will continue until Cuffe resigns.

The Green Party spokesperson added that Cuffe has accepted that he erred in his action.

"He (Cuffe) has since said that while the whole economy needs to reduce its emissions and that he should not have singled out young farmers," the spokesperson said.

"The Green Party believes that financing from banks can play a key role in supporting innovation and the transition to more sustainable practices in farming and it is young farmers who can lead the way on this into the future,” concluded the spokesperson.

