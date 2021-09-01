Oxfam, one of the world’s leading charities in tackling global hunger, has been scathing of countries and corporations that proclaim net zero targets for a future date based on mitigation measures involving land use.
As Phelim O’Neill explains this week, it has become common practice for big business to announce swathes of tree planting as a means of achieving net zero rather than seeking to reduce total emission production. Most recently in Ireland, we saw an insurer claim to be “offsetting” emissions linked to the private cars they insure by, in part, planting trees.
