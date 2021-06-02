Last Friday, The Irish Times carried a recruitment page. Honestly, I wasn’t looking, but I couldn’t help but notice a whopper of a half-page advert for the Lakeland Group sustainability manager.

While reading this I noticed another advert in the corner of the same page for the Dairygold chief executive, given the impending retirement of Jim Woulfe.

Russell Reynolds in London has been retained to fill that spot.

Anyway, I was just thinking to myself if the Lakeland sustainability advert is commensurate with the size of the advert and it is relative to the size of the Dairygold CEO position, there is more money in greening than I thought.