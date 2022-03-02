Planning permission for development, along with a 600MW gas fired electricity plant and battery storage was lodged last year by US based New Fortress Energy and would facilitated the importation LNG from the US.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has published a bill aiming to ban liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in Ireland.

The move comes after intense opposition from the party to the proposed LNG terminal in north Kerry over concerns it would see the importation of fracked natural gas.

The move comes as European gas prices continue to soar in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices hit eight-year highs this week, reaching over $110/barrel.

This week, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said: “The European Commission is also actively engaging with other countries to ensure sufficient and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks”.

The proposed LNG terminal in Shannon would likely represent the lowest-cost access point for US LNG into Europe.

Members of the International Energy Agency’s agreed this week to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves to help maintain stability in global oil supplies.

Ireland holds 90 days’ worth of oil from stocks and will participate in this action.