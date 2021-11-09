Steven Bray and Darren Buckley of AEI and John Grennan and Sean Guinan of Grennans, with one of the 1,137 PV modules which will be fitted to the facility

J Grennan and Sons has secured planning permission to install a new rooftop solar PV array.

The array will cover approximately 2,500m2 across five roofs on the company’s main premises in Birr, Co Offaly.

Once operational, the array will generate 506kW of electrical output, which will be used on site and will be the largest commercial rooftop solar PV array in the county.

Output

This output will generate up to 26% of the company’s annual power requirements. The system is expected to save over 200t of CO2 per year by displacing imported electricity.

Construction of the system is expected to commence in spring 2022 and will take four to five weeks to complete. The panels are being installed by AEI Alternative Energy Ireland which is also based in Offaly.