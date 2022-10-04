At the launch of Grennans emissions billboard on the M7 were Independent TD Carol Nolan, managing director of Grennans, Niall Grennan, Offaly dairy farmer Eoin Lyons and Grennans' fertiliser specialist Paddy Casey. \ Donal O'Leary

Midlands-based feed merchant Grennans has unveiled a billboard on the M7 between Naas and Kill to highlight the environmental credentials of Irish farming after the imposition of a legally-binding 25% emissions cut on the agricultural sector by Government.

“Promote Irish farming to decrease global warming,” the billboard says, intending to encourage passing motorists to think about the carbon leakage implications of lowering Ireland’s farm output.

Proceeding with the motorway billboard was prompted by concerns raised by the merchant’s farmer customers when the emissions negotiations were ongoing in Government.

Grennans also plans to place a similar message on one of its feed lorries to inform the public of the importance of Irish family farms, the company told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Government must rapidly re-think its policies and promote, not demote, Irish agriculture if it wants to help in the global battle against climate change,” the company’s managing director Niall Grennan said.

“Attempting to tackle global warming by reducing food production here only results in an increase in carbon emission levels around the world,” he commented.

The emissions ceiling agreed by Government on 28 July will see farmers required to reduce emissions by 25% by 2030 and it was after this agreement that the feed merchant decided to proceed with the billboard.

Customer concerns

Key to the decision to erect the billboard was the 2030 emissions cut, according to fertiliser specialist at Grennans, Paddy Casey.

“The whole change in agricultural emissions has prompted a response from a lot of our farmer customers that are concerned about what agriculture is facing and what we have to do

“We need to highlight to the Irish people that there is an issue here that we are not doing the damage that people are talking about.

“People that pass might sit up and see that we are producing food here with very green credentials and the facts speak for themselves.

“We would like the urban people to get more of a flavour as to why agriculture plays such a significant role In Ireland and we are producing a very green product,” said Casey.

One of these customers was Co Offaly dairy farmer Eoin Lyons, who stated that farmers were faced with tightening environmental regulations and stricter nitrates rules, even before the emissions ceilings were set.

“It’s going to have an impact for every farmer. There is already an awful lot of legislation there. We should be rewarded for producing food rather than being condemned for it,” Lyons said.

Farmers’ work not recognised

Independent TD Carol Nolan attended the launch and voicing her concerns over the ask of farmers being “far too high”.

The Laois-Offaly TD stated that it was essential that farmers receive recognition for the work they are doing on climate and that it should not be the case that the farming community is scapegoated in emissions reduction plans.

“We are here today to show support for the farming community, for the good work that they do and the fact that farming is not recognised for the good work that it does,” Nolan told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The good work often isn’t acknowledged in terms of the sequestering of carbon by hedgerows and grass.

“While farmers are ready to play their part for the environment, they should not be scapegoated, they should be fully supported.”

Co-operation needed for buy-in

Nolan commented that farmers should feel their concerns are heard at Government-level for them to fully “buy-in” to the adoption of emissions reduction measures on farms and warned that no results would be seen without stakeholder co-operation.

She also claimed that a green agenda was at times overpowering genuine worries cited by farmers and rural dwellers.

“It would appear that farmers are not being listened to enough. I would feel that there needs to be more collaboration with the farming organisations and with the farmers in general,” Nolan continued.

“At times in Government, the 'green agenda' is silencing rural Ireland and even rural TDs like myself as well,” the TD said.

