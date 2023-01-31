SPP plans to develop nearly 2GW of renewable electricity projects throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Strategic Power Projects (SPP), an Irish renewable energy developer, has announced plans to develop a major solar farm and battery storage project in Movallet, Co Louth.

The facility, which has just received planning permission, will produce 125MW of solar energy and 285MW of battery storage.

SPP plans to develop nearly 2GW of renewable electricity projects throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland at a cost of €1bn, with site locations secured close to major electricity grid infrastructure hubs.

The company has partnered with London-listed investor Gresham House to develop the projects.

Gresham House rose to national attention recently with the launch of its €200m Irish Strategic Forestry Fund which aims to create new forests in Ireland.

SPP managing director Paul Carson stated that he is encouraged by the decision, saying that it looks like the Irish Government’s efforts to speed up the country’s response to the energy crisis are “paying off”.