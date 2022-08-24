Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty discussing IFA’s pre-budget submission at the Mansion House with IFA deputy Brian Rushe and Denis Griffin. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

I hear Denis Griffin is moving on from the IFA after a decade of service.

Perhaps moving home is more appropriate, as he is taking up a position with Ardfert Quarry Products in his native Kerry.

His background in engineering equips him for his new role.

Griffin spent eight years as the IFA’s regional development officer in the Kingdom, prior to his appointment as the association’s rural development senior policy executive in 2020.

A popular figure within the IFA and beyond,, he will be missed in farming circles.