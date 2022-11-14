The 13.4% annual rate for the 12 weeks to the end of October means that the average grocery bill will rise from €7,019 to €7,960.

Research released by Kantar on Monday shows Irish consumers continue to be hit hard by inflation in their weekly shop.

In order to avoid these cost increases, consumers are increasingly switching to supermarket own-label brands. That sector now accounts for 46% of all grocery sales in Ireland.

Dunnes remains the largest retailer in the space here, with Tesco and Supervalu holding above 20% market share each. Aldi and Lidl have just over a quarter of the market between them.

Looking at some of the trends in recent weeks, Kantar noted that pumpkin sales were well down on 2021, with only 18% of consumers purchasing one this year.

While the outlook for Christmas seems mixed, it is clear that shoppers are enjoying some early mince pies, with spending on the festive treat €220,00 ahead of where it was last year.