Kantar data released on Monday shows grocery inflation in Ireland at 16.5% in the 12 weeks to 14 May, a drop of 0.1% from the previous reading.

While any decrease in prices will be welcome to consumers, the continued high level of inflation means that a much faster pace of decline is needed to provide any real relief at the till.

While the Kantar reading is based on a basket of goods which doesn't change from period to period, there continues to be strong evidence that shoppers are changing what they buy amid higher costs.

Own-label goods

Monday's numbers show growth in sales of supermarket own-label goods now running at twice the pace of growth in branded goods.

The consumer insights company said that May was the first month where branded and own-store label goods held equal market share, something Kantar put down to the continued hunt for the best value by consumers.

Dunnes Stores again retains its number one position in the Irish grocery market, with Tesco and Supervalu in second and third place. Lidl and Aldi round out the top five.