Grocery sales have dropped by 6.5% in the last 12 weeks.

The rising cost of food has driven some grocery shoppers to leave more on the shelf and less in the basket, according to analysis by Kantar.

Kantar’s latest take-home grocery survey shows that sales fell by 6.5% in the 12 weeks to 15 May 2022, as Irish shoppers are adjusting to increased food prices.

Grocery price inflation has hit 5.5%, marking the first time it has risen above 5% since August 2013.

Kantar Worldpanel Ireland managing director David Berry said: “Food and drink prices are continuing to climb and the impact of this on grocery budgets is now unavoidable for many people.

"Our research shows the rising cost of living is a key concern for 81% of Irish consumers.

“A staggering 62% expect that they will have to cut back on the amount of food they buy in response to current prices. We’ll be seeing the effects of inflation for months to come.”

Changing tastes

Food shoppers are also shifting their behaviour to manage the cost of buying food, including by turning to cheaper alternatives, according to Kantar.

Berry explained that the findings show that people are buying less branded food items and more supermarket home brands.

He said: “We’re now seeing clear signs that people are turning to retailers’ own-label items instead, which are usually less expensive.

"As a result, brands’ share of grocery spend has dropped to 49% in the latest 12-week period, which is equivalent to a €29m fall.”

Meat sales

However, the 6.5% drop off in grocery shopping is not all bad news for Irish farmers.

Kantar reports that sales of BBQ meats, such as burgers and sausages, and prepared salads have increased by 2% and 8% respectively in the latest 12-week period.

The increase can be attributed to improved weather and the lead-in to the summer BBQ season.

Notably though, which Kantar outlines the impact of rising food prices, it says that a trip to the supermarket to buy BBQ meat, salad and soft drinks will now cost the Irish consumer €1 more on average in total than it would have last year.

With this in mind, it is clear that the major inflation seen in farm input prices for Irish food producers has not yet been reflected fully on the supermarket shelf.

Read more