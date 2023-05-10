Rural dwellers who begin building a one-off house this year and receive their water from a group water scheme will not have the fee waived by Government.

The Government announced last week that those building new homes in rural Ireland will be exempt from costly county council development levy fees and Irish Water connection fees until April 2024.

However, houses being connected to a group water scheme will not be eligible for the waiver.

There are over 200 group water schemes operating in Ireland.

“The water connection fee waiver only applies to houses connected to a water and wastewater supply provided by Irish Water/Uisce Éireann,” a Department of Housing spokesperson said.