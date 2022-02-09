Winter barley being cut in Co Down. \ Houston Green

Future farm support schemes should have enough flexibility built in to allow the arable and horticulture sector to swap land with grassland farmers on short-term arrangements, industry representatives have suggested.

Giving evidence to the Stormont Agriculture committee last Thursday, Ian Duff, the lead author in a July 2021 review of the NI arable sector sponsored by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Ulster Arable Society, said that the vision is for a progressive, mixed farm region.

NI will become a green monoculture and we won’t have the diversity of landscape and habitat

“It is not a return to the old mixed farms. It is where crops are grown by specialist producers on land swapped and leased from grassland farmers.

“The arable area been in constant decline over many years and without this mix of crops and grass, NI will become a green monoculture and we won’t have the diversity of landscape and habitat,” said Duff.

Current DAERA proposals involve a new area-based resilience payment as the main basis of support in the early years.

It would still involve a system of payment entitlements to be claimed on eligible land, along with potentially tighter rules around what constitutes an active farmer.

While none of that should prevent farmers swapping land, many growers have bad memories from the last major payment upheaval in 2015, when landowners took back their own land to establish new payment entitlements.

DAERA does not propose re-establishing entitlements as part of a new regime.

We don’t want to be forgotten about in policies for long-term land tenure

However, there is a general move towards encouraging longer term leasing of land in NI.

“We want to highlight that for the potato and horticulture sector, we need clean land and we basically need it for one year. We don’t want to be forgotten about in policies for long-term land tenure,” added potato grower, David McElrea.

Concerns

Before finishing their evidence session, arable industry representatives said they were “disappointed” that the main recommendations from their 2021 report were not recognised in the DAERA consultation on future support currently out for public consultation. They also highlighted on-going concerns about the lack of information and advice provided by AFBI and CAFRE to support local growers.

