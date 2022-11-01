Thefts of GPS equipment from tractors and farm machinery are on the increase in Ireland, following a trend that has concerned contractors across Europe.

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has told the Irish Farmers Journal it has learnt from discussions with the Garda Stolen Vehicle unit that 27 GPS devices have been stolen so far this year, mostly from contractors’ yards.

The devices, which are mostly GPS domes, were stolen from tractors, the majority of which are owned by contractors. Additional machine control devices have also been stolen, but the trend in thefts is on the increase.

It appears that the thefts are planned and targeted operations.

The thefts of such systems began to escalate in April of this year when a number of units were stolen from tractors parked in yards. Gardaí have identified that upwards of six units were stolen in the northeast region of Ireland at that time.

The theft activity increased in May and moved to the Cork region. The Garda reported that 11 devices were stolen in the north Cork region over a period of a week. Around the same time, a number of devices were stolen in the south Leinster region and the thefts continued into July in the midlands region.

In one incident, a display monitor was stolen from a self-propelled sprayer, completely disabling the machine.

Brands

Of the 27 devices stolen, it’s understood 26 were John Deere units and the other one was a New Holland device. StarFire rooftop receivers and GreenStar displays are the most common units being stolen. Together, these systems can have a combined worth estimated to be between €13,500 and €16,000 plus VAT.

It is understood that there is a strong re-sale market for stolen John Deere GPS units across some areas of the world, and it would appear these stolen units are being exported.

As reported last autumn, 80 GPS units stolen from across Europe were seized from a Lithuanian criminal gang by British police.

A separate stolen unit resurfaced for sale on a Mexican classified site.

Separately, the Irish Farmers Journal understands that one Irish dealer was contacted by a US John Deere dealer to ask if they had sold units to America, as they were the dealer the serial number was traced back to.

CEETTAR meetings

FCI explained that it has participated on CEETTAR (the European Confederation of Agricultural, Rural and Forestry Contractors) online meetings with John Deere and Case IH on the issue.

The high levels of thefts of John Deere devices have been causing concern and adding huge costs to contractors across Europe. One French contractor has reported thefts of 14 units over two separate attacks on his premises.

Difficulties with stolen GPS equipment and significant damage to machines, as well as risk of machine failure and inability to access data networks, was also reported at last week’s meetings.

FCI said that it was reported that CEETTAR discussions with CEMA, (the association representing the European agricultural machinery industry) were not very satisfactory as CEETTAR feels that the industry is not encouraged to work on GPS thefts as a priority issue.

John Deere told the CEETTAR meetings that it advises its dealers to contact Stellar Support Global (the organisation used by John Deere to deal with stolen devices problems), to put the device on a stolen list. John Deere reported that it does not have the ability to remotely disable a device. It told the meeting that in the event someone calls in to activate that device, it will then pop up that it is stolen, and they will be unable to activate it.

Stellar Support Global can post the list of stolen devices from around the world on its website, a process which has been in place for many years.

Be vigilant

Farmers and contractors who have machines fitted with such technology need to be extra vigilant. Machines should be securely parked and GPS equipment should be removed after use and brought home when and where possible.