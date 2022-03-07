ICSA president Dermot Kelleher warned that adequate supplies of grass and silage must be maintained before increasing crop production. / Donal O'Leary

Department of Agriculture plans to increase crop production in Ireland in order to avoid feed shortages brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war are “not a simple matter of waving a magic wand”, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA).

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said the Department needs to focus on fuel and fertiliser costs before talking about increasing crop production.

He said that “there is no point trying to reinvent the wheel if the basics are not right in relation to Department plans to ramp up crop production”.

Kelleher made his comments in advance of the meeting between the main farm bodies and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Tuesday.

Silage

The ICSA president warned of the need to avoid fodder shortages for beef and sheep farmers before plans to increase crop production are “hatched”.

“We need to make sure that adequate supplies of grass and silage are maintained. This is not straightforward due to the catastrophic increase in fertiliser and fuel costs.

“Many cattle and sheep farmers are going to struggle to make the normal quantities of silage unless something is done about escalating costs.

“That is why [the] ICSA is proposing a fertiliser voucher of €2,000, as a subsidy to buy up to €4,000 worth of fertiliser. This is targeted at lower-income cattle and sheep farms who are not getting help from either dairy co-ops or banks.”

No sense

The Cork farmer said it makes “no sense to talk about growing more crops with the escalating cost of fuel”.

He said a “rebate on green diesel to significantly reduce its cost” will be essential, even for normal grassland operations such as silage.

“Eliminating VAT on green diesel is not a panacea because it is charged at the lower 13% rate and because most agri contractors, and some farmers, can reclaim it anyway.

“Unless the Government comes forward with substantial proposals on fuel and fertiliser, it is a waste of time. Even then, there are substantial problems, including the lack of grain storage, the availability of extra tillage contracting capacity and basic tillage skills are non-existent on a lot of grass farms,” he said.

Wake-up call

Kelleher said the “current crisis” is a “wake-up call for EU and national decision-makers”.

“For years, we have talked about two critical issues: the need for food security and the need to enable EU farmers to ramp up renewable energy production.

“Unfortunately, both of these have been sidelined by the out of touch EU Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies. In particular, we have to re-examine the CAP focus on lowering production, which will turn out disastrous[ly] given what is going on in Ukraine.”

Read more