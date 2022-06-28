Cheryl O’Brien with female champion Quitrent Teri and Ciaran Coughlan with supreme champion Noggus Volcano, judge Susan Stoney and Mark O’Rourke, Univet.

The Growvite Vendéen All-Ireland Championships took place recently at Athlone Show.

Judge Susan Stoney and her late husband Myles were among the first to bring the Vendéen breed to Ireland almost 40 years ago and she had a tough task with a strong field entered.

Offaly breeder Ciaran Coughlan and Cork breeder Cheryl O’Brien were the dominant performers on the day.

Ciaran Coughlan’s Noggus Volcano was judged first in the senior ram class ahead of Stephen Mulvey of the Royal Flush Flock, while Coughlan’s Noggus flock also claimed the shearling title.

A ram lamb from the Quitrent Flock of Cheryl O’Brien claimed the ram lamb title with a ram lamb from Ciaran Coughlan placed second.

The one-two lineup in the senior ram class was also judged as the standing for the male champion and male reserve champion.

Worthwhile

It was a worthwhile trip from Cork for Cheryl O’Brien who claimed the senior ewe, shearling ewe and ewe lamb titles. O’Brien’s senior ewe Quitrent Teri was judged female champion of the show with her shearling ewe the reserve champion.

Cheryl O'Brien and her husband Conor with the senior champion ewe/overall reserve champion and the shearling champion ewe pictured alongside judge Susan Stoney and Mark O'Rourke from sponsors Univet.

Noggus Volcano was judged supreme overall Vendéen champion for 2022, with Quitrent Teri awarded the reserve champion title.

The ram lamb lineup placed from right to left: Cheryl O'Brien, Ciaran Coughlan, Susan Stoney (judge), Conor O'Brien, John Lynch, Mark O'Rourke (Univet sponsor) and Alan Crowe.

A new novice class for members breeding for three years or less was introduced this year, which was won by Alan Crowe from Meath.

The Vendéen Sheep Society’s premier show and sale takes place in Roscommon Mart on 9 July.