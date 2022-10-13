At the very least, gardaí can let trespassers know they are "being watched" when confronted, farmers have been told.

Gardaí in Co Meath have urged farmers and landowners to report all incidents of trespassing or suspicious behaviour to 999 as soon as they spot them.

Doing so will allow gardaí to confront trespassers and let them know their activities have been noted and will be investigated.

The comments were made to farmers at a public meeting organised by Rathkenny community alert on Monday, where gardaí assured farmers that the force does have powers to engage with trespassers.

Chair of the alert group Andrew Dillon told the Irish Farmers Journal that an increase in the number incidents involving illegal hare lamping and trespassing prompted him to call the meeting.

'Not powerless'

“The first thing I’ll say is that the guards are certainly not powerless,” Inspector Alan Roughneen said when responding to a question on how gardaí would respond to reports of individuals trespassing with dogs.

“The scene that you’re describing where we have a vehicle parked in a public place, there are certain laws around that that give us powers to engage individuals who are on land for a start.

“The second thing is that they have dogs. There is all sorts of legislation around dogs.”

This engagement, the inspector said, lets trespassers know: “‘You are being watched. We know you are here. We know who you are now.”

What to do when you spot trespassers

Local Garda crime prevention officer Patrick Smyth summarised the steps that should be taken if you suspect trespassers passing through your land.

Ring 999, ask the trespassers calmly to leave, but do not go alone, and note any details which may identify the trespassers, such as vehicle registration numbers, Smyth urged.

“Do not act aggressive, do not engage in an aggressive manner. I thoroughly and utterly understand human nature as it is: ‘It’s my land, I’m going to protect it’, but we are here to get that point across. It’s up to us to respond on your behalf,” he said.

Irish Farmers' Association crime prevention executive Barry Carey emphasised that 999 is the number farmers must ring to get a squad car dispatched at the earliest possible opportunity, rather than calling their local Garda station.

“There’s no point in ringing Slane Garda station if Garda Hennessey is out and there is no one there. You need to ring 999,” Carey said.

