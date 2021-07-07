The southern section of the Guild held its AGM last week.\ Philip Doyle.

I see that the outgoing chair, secretary and treasurer of the southern section of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland has been re-elected for a second term.

Amy Forde, of this parish, Maria Daly, Alltech, and Elaine Crosse, Danone, were appointed at the section’s AGM last week. The southern committee was re-elected for a second term too.

The AGM featured a short video of Larry Sheedy, a founding member of the Guild and formerly of this parish, reminiscing on the success of the guild. This video will be part of the Guild’s 60th anniversary video due to be launched in the coming weeks.