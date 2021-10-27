More than 130,000t of Irish barley is used by Guinness each year.

Guinness has introduced a new sustainability award as part of the annual Irish Malting Excellence Barley Awards.

The awards, organised by Boortmalt, acknowledges excellence in malting barley and seed production and will now also focus on promoting sustainability in the supply chain.

More than 130,000t of Irish barley is used by Guinness each year, the equivalent of 40,000ac of grain.

Judges

This year’s judging panel for the Sustainability Award include environmental scientist and climate change lecturer, Dr Cara Augustenborg and former Galway hurler Joe Canning.

Commenting on the awards Dr Augustenborg said: “Farmers have the potential to take a leading role in addressing the climate and biodiversity crisis, and I’m looking forward to seeing the creative steps Irish barley growers are taking on their own farms to move toward more sustainable practices.”

Those interested in entering should apply via guinnessaward@wilsonhartnell.ie. The closing date for entries is midnight on 9 November 2021.