The massive variation in incomes was partly driven by booming milk prices and strong grain prices, set against the backdrop of rocketing input costs for all sectors.

There was a huge gulf in average farm incomes in 2022, with dairy farm incomes averaging €150,884, while suckler farm incomes came in at €9,408 on average.

The Teagasc National Farm Survey reveals that tillage farmer incomes were boosted to €76,654, while sheep farmer incomes fell to €16,454 and cattle finishing farmers made an average of €18,811.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine particularly affected Europe’s energy market and also had an impact on the global supply of key grains and oilseeds. As a result, higher agricultural input prices, in particular for fertiliser, fuel, electricity and concentrates caused a sharp increase in farm production costs in all farm systems,” Teagasc said.