The Gurtavoher Herd was established in the 1990s by John Barlow and is now run by the Barlow family.

The herd began with the purchase of four pedigree heifers at Edgeworthstown Mart in Longford from the Drumhass Herd. On that day, John Barlow bought the champion heifer of the show and sale, a heifer by Cortronroe Ernie.

In the early days, John sourced other heifers from the Steil, Lawsonsford, Knockmountagh and Knockadrinan herds.

These were the foundation stock for the herd which now has over 60 cows.

Up to 2015, top-quality AI sires were used. Traditional bloodlines such as Shankill Max, Bohey Jasper, Drumdeevin Dancer and Edmundo of Ballinulty and more recent genetics such as Goulding Jumbo King, Friarstown Dan Carter, Netherton Americano and Liss Brendan were heavily used in the herd.

In recent years, John has purchased stock bulls in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The first of these was Castlelough Midnight Brandy, who was a prizewinner on the summer show circuit, claiming six first prizes, two breed championships and first prize at the National Calf Show.

In more recent years, John secured a Beryl Jamey-sired bull, Clooncarne Pellet, who has excelled in the showring.

Pellet won first prize at the National Calf Show in 2018 and first prize at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore in 2019 and many other accolades.

Pellet has sired most of the heifers on sale.

The herd has done exceptionally well at sales and summer shows in recent years.

The herd has taken first prizes at Munster club finals in Dualla over the last two years with Tracy, Very Sassy and Venice.

Gurtavoher bulls also scooped two of the three championships at Kilmallock spring sales in 2022.

Prior viewing of the herd can be arranged by contacting John Barlow on 087-252 3111. Export testing and off-farm collection can be arranged post-sale.