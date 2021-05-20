Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Waterford and Wexford.
The warning came into effect at 5am on Thursday.
From Thursday morning into the afternoon, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h.
The warning will remain in place until 4pm Thursday.
