Balmoral Show 2023 saw the official launch of a new partnership between SpreadPoint and H Fulton Tractors. SpreadPoint is a Co Down-based manufacturer of equipment which includes belt spreaders, stainless steel bowsers, rotor spreaders and gravel carts.

Based in Dungiven, Co Derry, H Fulton Tractors is the Irish distributor for Schaffer loaders and Spearhead, and is a main dealer for McCormick tractors and Nugent, Wylie and Scott attachments.

Richard Kane from SpreadPoint said: “The opportunity has come at a great time for us with our new range of products particularly suited for the northwest and our plans for expansion due to the ever-rising demand for our products.”

H Fulton Tractors will cover counties Antrim, Tyrone, Derry, Fermanagh and Donegal for SpreadPoint. The company has said the focus in the short term will be placed on the range of belt spreaders driving SpreadPoint’s new auger system used for reduced dust spreading.