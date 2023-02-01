H Fulton Tractors, the Irish importer of Schaffer loaders, is now also responsible for the whole UK market. H Fulton Tractors will work alongside a further 15 dealers across England, Wales and Scotland in addition to its existing eight Irish dealers supplying and supporting the German-built loader range. The range comprises more than 26 models within its agri division, from its smallest 1622 compact loader to its 9660T telescopic model.
H Fulton Tractors is a family-run business based in Dungiven, Co Derry, and is also the Irish importer of Spearhead Machinery.
SHARING OPTIONS: