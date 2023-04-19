I see Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland is stone mad for milk. He tweeted photos of himself with two fine bottles of milk last week, captioning the images “Me and my magic potion”.
Milk must indeed be magic, given Haaland’s form this season. It’s great to see a player, of such high standing, backing dairy farmers. It’s not the first time he’s backed farming.
Last year he was reported as saying that he likes “being on a farm, driving a tractor or feeding cows” in order to help clear his head.
