AGCO, the parent company of brands such as Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra, announced that it was hit by a ransomware attack, which is affecting some of its production facilities.

While the machinery manufacturer didn’t provide much details on the disruption, it said that it is still investigating the extent of the attack.

AGCO has also said it is anticipating that its business operations will be adversely affected for several days and it may take longer to fully resume all services depending on how quickly it is able to repair its systems.

The company has said it will provide updates as the situation progresses.

This news comes as the FBI recently warned the agricultural sector has become increasingly targeted in the US.