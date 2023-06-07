An independent review of ash dieback supports has been announced by Minister Hackett.

An independent review of the Department of Agriculture’s ash dieback support scheme has been announced by the Minister of State Pippa Hackett.

Minister Hackett said the group will review the existing and previous supports available to landowners with ash plantations funded under the National Forestry Programme, which are now infected with ash dieback.

The review group will comprise three members of the project board overseeing the implementation of Project Woodland.

It will include Jo O’Hara, former CEO of the Scottish Forestry Commission; Jerry Grant, former managing director of Irish Water; and Matt Crowe, former director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Consultation with stakeholders will be an essential part of the review, and the group will be in direct contact with stakeholders to ensure that their voice is heard. I expect to receive the group‘s final report by 15 September, after which I will fully consider its recommendations,” Minister Hackett said.

The Department launched the Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (RUS) in 2020 to support the 6,000 farmers affected by ash dieback.

However, RUS has been roundly criticised as inadequate by plantation owners and less than 420 forestry growers have been accepted into the support scheme.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane has raised concerns that the review of RUS could further delay the delivery of supports to farmers and landowners affected by ash dieback.