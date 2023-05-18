More older farmers reported to agree with cause for alarm. / David Ruffles

While the majority of farmers are concerned about greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from agriculture, half still think that farming’s contribution to emissions is overstated, a Teagasc Signpost survey has found.

Some 52% of the 528 cattle and sheep farmers surveyed said they strongly agreed that farming’s emissions are a “cause for alarm”,, with two-thirds strongly agreeing that it is an “important issue”.

Despite these responses, half of the farmers thought that emissions from agriculture are an “overstated” problem, an analysis of the results conducted by the University of Galway’s Doris Lapple found.

'Urgent issue'

“This suggests that while the vast majority of farmers recognise climate change in general as an urgent issue, fewer acknowledge the importance of lowering agricultural GHG emissions, as half of surveyed farmers think it is an overstated problem,” Lapple said.

More farmers aged over 45 were reported to agree with the statement that farming emissions are a cause for alarm, than those aged younger.

“Thus, it appears attitudes towards climate change are similar across different farmer age groups, but, if anything, older farmers show more awareness of climate change issues,” the researcher stated.

“This is in contrast to previous assumptions that age is positively associated with scepticism about climate change.”

Further findings

The most common suggestions from farmers on how farm advice on emissions reduction measures could be improved include using simple messages and how advice should be communicated.

Seven in 10 farmers responded that they were interested in information on climate action.

The responses to the survey were from farmers with herds and flocks larger than the national average, with those who took part being younger than the national average too.