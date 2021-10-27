The South of Ireland Hampshire Down Breeders held its first female show and sale of sheep last Saturday in Tullow Livestock Mart. John Mercer, who operates the Moybrick flock, was the judge on the day. There were 29 lots for sale which included two shear ewes, in-lamb hogget ewes, hogget ewes and ewe lambs.

The sale achieved a 100% ring with many lots going to new breeders establishing pedigree flocks.

The average sale price for the two shear ewes was €755/head. The hogget ewes averaged €898/head and the ewe lambs averaged €476/head.

The highest bid on the day was €1,200 for the supreme champion, a hogget ewe from the Clonard flock of Mr Bernard Losty from Enfield, Co Meath.

The reserve champion was from the Eldron flock of Annora and Peter Whitley-Brittain, which was scanned in lamb with twins and sold for €1,050.