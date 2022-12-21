Just four landowners have so far made submissions to Kilkenny County Council on the tax. \ Ramona Farrelly

Local authorities have received just a handful of submissions from landowners, including farmers, on the residential zoned land tax (RZLT), with just 10 days remaining to the 1 January deadline.

It is estimated that some 8,000ha of farmland will be impacted, but figures obtained by the Irish Farmers Journal show that, as of Tuesday, a number of local authorities have received submissions from less than 10 landowners.

The submissions, to seek an alternative zoning of the farmland eligible under the tax, must be submitted by 1 January 2023, with the Department of Housing and Department of Finance currently raising awareness through advertisement and radio campaigns.

Under the legislation, they do not have to notify farmers directly that they are eligible for the tax. Neither do local authorities.

There is a major information deficit in relation to the “penal” tax, according to Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh. She said that many farmers don’t realise yet that their land has been made eligible.

Farmers can find out if their land has been zoned as eligible here.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing has pointed out that local authorities have provided multiple ways for landowners to make submission, including by email, online or written submissions.

“The level of submissions received will not be known until after 1 January 2023, however it is expected that as the deadline for receipt of submissions gets closer, greater amounts of submissions will be received by the local authorities through the variety of accessible methods available,” they said.

Submissions

Responding to queries this week from the Irish Farmers Journal, Kilkenny County Council confirmed that it has received just four submissions from land owners ahead of the 1 January deadline.

A Wicklow County Council spokesperson said: “Nine submissions were received in total, but we are unable to identify the number of those received specifically from farmers.”

Elsewhere, some 10 submissions from landowners have been received by Tipperary County Council, only three of which identified themselves as farmers.

Leitrim County Council says it has received three submissions concerning land used for agricultural purposes to date.

A total of nine submissions has been received by Kilkenny County Council, a number of which are from farmers.

Timeline

The timeline for the implementation of the residential zoned land tax is available below.

Further details on the tax is also available in Thursday’s Irish Farmers Journal.

