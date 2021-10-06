The course consists of two weekly online training days and lasts for four weeks.

Interest in biogas in Ireland continues to grow. As we head further into this decade, the market opportunities for farm-based anaerobic digestion (AD) will develop.

However, AD is a complex process and proper training is required. German-based biogas group IBBK returns to Ireland for its latest training course starting later this month. The group regularly holds training sessions in Ireland, but has had to move online this year due to COVID-19.

The course consists of two weekly online training days and lasts for four weeks. In total, 12 modules are covered throughout the course and cover everything from decision criteria and feasibility calculations, technical plant design, substrate selection, building materials, digestate treatment and safety measures to biogas upgrading.

The course kicks off on Tuesday 19 October, with the final module taking place on Thursday 4 November. The full course costs €1,390 and each module can be booked separately at a cost of €190 (excluding VAT).

For more information, click here.