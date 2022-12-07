I hear the great and the good of Cavan farming and far beyond it will descend on Cavan town this weekend for a big hooley.

Michael Hanley is stepping down as Lakeland Dairies CEO at the end of the month having spent 36 years with the company, 16 of those as CEO. Friends, employees, milk suppliers and even the odd beef farmer made it on to the VIP list for the Hotel Kilmore on Friday night.

With milk price heading for 60c/l, spirits will be good and no doubt the Roscommon diehard, who is a great storyteller, will regale some “good ones” on the night.

The Dealer didn’t get an invite, so he must still be sore after my musings on the recent peak milk price penalties debacle, but in fairness he’s not one to hold a grudge and I wish him a happy and healthy retirement.