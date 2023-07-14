Effective from 31 October 2023, Hanlon Machinery of Dundalk, Co Louth, will no longer serve as an official John Deere dealer.

Notice from the manufacturer was served to the family-run business earlier this week, stating that the decision had been made to withdraw the agency after 42 years of sales and service spent working with the brand.

In a statement issued to its customers on Thursday 13 July, managing director Michael Hanlon said on behalf of the company: “We have been advised we will no longer be part of the John Deere family and our 42-year John Deere franchise will end 31 October 2023.”

Withdrawal

He stated that the reason given for the withdrawal is in compliance with John Deere’s future growth and 'dealer of tomorrow' strategy, which is being rolled out and includes the “reduction of John Deere dealerships globally”.

In the statement, the firm expressed its appreciation and gratitude to its dedicated team and long-standing loyal customer base. It concluded in saying that it will continue to provide customers with the usual support for sales, service and warranty.

Hanlon Machinery first opened its doors in 1981, having been established by Michael Hanlon.

Before commencing over four decades with Deere, Michael had previously worked as sales man with Ford dealers, McGee’s of Ardee. Today, Hanlon Machinery are also agents for the He-Va, SIP and Kivi-Pekka brands.

Dealer consolidation

While the move may come as a shock, it’s no surprise and not the first time such a move has happened.

John Deere has been consolidating its dealer network in Ireland and at a global scale for some time now.

In 2015, Murphy’s Garage, based in Headford, Co Galway, was withdrawn as John Deere dealers in a similar move, albeit with immediate effect.

Hanlon's contract as John Deere agent will cease on 31 October 2023.

Earlier this year, as part of the ongoing strategy, Northern Irish John Deere dealer Stephen W Moore Ltd, based in Coleraine, Co Derry, acquired neighbouring franchise Johnston Gilpin & Co, based in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

For now, John Deere is yet to comment on its plans as to what dealers will serve Hanlon’s area from 1 November onwards.

More to follow.