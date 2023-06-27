The Aeon Centura Line is available in 4,200l and 5,200l tank capacities.

Irish Hardi distributor, IAM Agricultural Machinery exhibited a number of franchises at the event. Included was the Hardi brand and in particular, its latest Aeon Centura line trailed sprayer. The Aeon flagship range offers additional specification and features over Navigator and Commander models.

All functions are electrically and automatically controlled ie filling, mixing, agitation and spray settings via the FluidBox 8000 terminal, positioned above the WorkZone 35l induction hopper. Tank options include 4,200l and 5,200l with a 560l rinse tank and 40l clean water tank.

As standard, the Aeon is offered with full suspension, drawbar leaf spring, hydraulic rear axle, hydraulic stand and ParaLift boom suspension.

The ComfortTrack wheel and mudguard steering allows for a large steering angle of 27° which contributes to small turning radius of 6.3m.

The Delta Force three-dimensional boom is offered in widths from 24m to 39m while the air assisted twin-force options are available up to 30m. Both individual nozzle shut off and section control options are available.

Numerous control options too can be selected including the HC 9600, HC 8700 and HC 9700 terminals as well as the option of Iosbus. The Hardi Grip control joystick and Setbox control panel are standard. The Aeon lists from €130,000 plus VAT.