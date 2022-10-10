The patience of the farmers, foresters and landowners affected by the 2020 landslide at Shass Mountain, Co Leitrim, has been sorely tested by the Government’s inaction on a compensation package, Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin has claimed.

Speaking in the Dáil chamber, Deputy Harkin said she was more than disappointed at the delay in agreeing a compensation package.

“I'm not just disappointed, honestly, I can't believe that this is not completed,” she said.

Addressing Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue directly, she added: “I really did think that you would be able to say that there was a package in place and was agreed.”

She reminded the Minister that it is 27 months since the landslide struck in June 2020.

Waiting 'far too long'

The deputy acknowledged Minister McConalogue’s work in ensuring CAP payments were paid in the intervening period, but she said landowners in the area were waiting far too long for compensation.

Deputy Harkin asked the Minister to explain the delay in paying compensation.

“I raised the matter last June in the Dáil. I made the point that maybe if they [the affected farmers] had marched, maybe if they had blocked roads, maybe if they had caused disruption, then maybe it might have been resolved sooner. But they took you at your word, Minister,” she said.

In response, Minister McConalogue told Deputy Harkin that a proposal for compensation and measures to deal with the impact of the landslide has been submitted for sanction to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and he hopes an announcement will be made shortly.

However, Deputy Harkin was not reassured.

“Are we talking about a month? Are we talking about two months? Can you guarantee that this will be done and dusted before the end of the year? This happened in 2020 and [can you guarantee there] will there be compensation before 2023?” she asked.