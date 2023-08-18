Nigel Hogan, ISCS president Emmanuel O'Dea and judge Michael Robson with the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show supreme Simmental champion, Rathnashan Pippa Harper ET. /Willie McElroy

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society held its 27th national show in Tullamore last Sunday, as crowds descended on the famous Butterfield Estate.

Simmental enthusiasts gathered from all over Ireland and the UK, with some even making the journey from the Czech Republic and further afield.

Stepping up to judge was Michael Robson from the Kilbride Farm herd in Northern Ireland, a ringmaster with plenty of experience in the showring.

Michael is the second member of the Robson family to have judged at Tullamore, following on from his father Billy who judged in 2004.

With stiff competition taking to the Simmental ring, it was a perfect day for Carlow breeder Nigel Hogan of the Rathnashan Simmental herd.

Finding success in a number of classes, a great day for the Carlow man culminated with an overall female championship title and an overall supreme national championship for his 10-month-old heifer Rathnashan Pippa Harper ET.

Sired by the renowned Carnkern Titan, the stylish heifer was bred from an Auroch Deuter PP dam. Her titles on the day included national weanling heifer champion, junior female champion, overall female champion and national Simmental champion 2023.

After much deliberation between his top two, judge Michael Robson found his champion in Fergal Doherty’s Bighill Picasso.

Fergal and John Doherty with Bighill Picasso, junior male champion, overall male champion and reserve supreme champion. / Willie McElroy

Travelling all the way from Letterkenny, Co Donegal, the Mullyknock Gallant son was bred from a Kilbride Farm Newry dam and scooped the national yearling bull title, before going on to be tapped out as the junior male champion, overall male champion and reserve supreme champion.

Sticking with the males and this time the plaudits travelled to the opposite end of the country to the O’Leary family from Co Cork.

James O'Leary with Seaview Patriot ET, the reserve junior male and reserve yearling bull champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. /Willie McElroy

The August 2022-born bull Seaview Patriot ET from the herd of Tony O’Leary from Ballincollig was firstly tapped as the reserve junior male champion before being tapped out as the reserve overall male champion.

The Woodhall Ferrari son was also bred from a Kilbride farm Newry daughter, Littlerock Dervela Annie.

Next up it was the turn of the senior bulls and this time it was Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, breeder John Hession who stepped up to claim the titles.

John Hession with his national junior bull champion and senior male champion Portroyal Pedro PP. / Willie McElroy

Hession’s March 2022-born bull Portroyal Pedro PP, sired by Portroyal Manpower P, scooped the national junior bull championship before he went to be tapped out as the senior male champion.

Back to the females and it was the turn of Robbie, Mary and Willie O’Halloran from New Inn, Co Tipperary, to be rewarded for turning out their super August 2022-born heifer, Bearna-Dhearg Princess ET.

Conor Maher with Bearna Dhearg Princess ET on behalf of Willie, Mary and Robbie O'Halloran. Princess was the reserve junior female champion, yearling heifer champion and reserve overall female champion. / Willie McElroy

Princess was firstly tapped out as the reserve junior female champion before being tapped out as the reserve overall female champion.

This heifer, which also won the national yearling heifer title, is sired by Saltire Impressive and is out of Ballyduff Best, a Curaheen Texas-sired cow.

On to the senior ladies and it was Loughrea, Co Galway, breeder Sean Larkin who was tapped forward for the senior female champion title with Glanville Parada.

Junior heifer champion and senior female champion Glanville Parada from the herd of Sean Larkin. / Willie McElroy

Parada is sired by Woodhall Ferrari and is out of a Limehill Karisma cow and was also tapped out as the junior heifer champion.

Standing as reserve senior female champion was Fohera Princess Avril ET from the Maguire family from Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Princess Avril, a January 2022-born heifer sired by Curaheen Wakeman, was bred out from a Trendsetter dam, Fanerange Avril.