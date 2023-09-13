Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said he is “confident” that there will be more college places for students to study veterinary medicine from September 2024 on.

However, the location of where these extra places will be remains unknown.

While a new veterinary school, or schools, may not be ready by then, he said he is preparing other ways to increase capacity in order to reduce the shortage of vets nationwide.

This will include the “conversion” of veterinary college spots for international students into more places for domestic students finishing second-level education in Ireland.

On the new vet school, the minister said that he is still deliberating with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue but that he hopes there will be a decision made by the end of this year.

“I’m not yet in a position to say ‘veterinary school’ because personally, I think there is a strong argument for [having multiple] veterinary schools.

“The process that myself and Minister McConalogue undertook resulted in a number of options and there’s very active interest from those proposals for wanting to be one of the successful schools,” he said.