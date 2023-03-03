Minister for Justice Simon Harris has urged Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to provide financial support for sheep farmers.

In a letter sent on behalf of Wicklow sheep farmers, the Fine Gael minister wrote to his Fianna Fáil cabinet colleague highlighting the farmers’ request that the sector be provided funding under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Wicklow chair Thomas Byrne said that Minister Harris is the only Wicklow TD to meet with Wicklow sheep farmers on their income concerns.

Speaking at the IFA regional sheep meeting in Tinahely this week, Byrne described a “problem” where Wicklow’s TDs are urban based and suggested that they are out of touch with issues such as the margin crisis sheep farmers are now facing.

Fall in margins

The letter from Minister Harris to Minister McConalogue outlines the concerns stated by Wicklow IFA.

Harris said that at his meeting with them, the Wicklow farmers “took the opportunity to outline to me the falling profit margins that they are making”.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. \ Philip Doyle

“It does seem to me to be quite significant when you compare 2022 figures with 2021 figures.

“They further emphasised to me that these falling profit margins are also at the same time that they are struggling to meet input costs, which are rising,” he told Minister McConalogue.

‘Significant benefit’

Minister Harris highlighted the “significant benefit” the sheep sector brings to Ireland’s economy and society, including to many parts of his own Wicklow constituency.

Concluding, the Fine Gael minister sought an update from the Minister for Agriculture regarding his intentions following the IFA’s calls for a support package worth €30/ewe.

Sheep farmers make a significant contribution to the economy, says Minister Harris. \ Claire Nash

“I know that they would like to be considered for eligibility for some funding schemes under the BAR funding from Europe. I would be most grateful if you would advise me in relation to this matter,” he added.